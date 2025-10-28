Glasgow Central Mosque: Scotland's largest mosque 'deeply upset' after 'Scots First' graffiti attack
Scotland’s largest mosque has said it is “deeply upset” by a recent graffiti attack on the wall of its building.
Glasgow Central Mosque, which is the first purpose-built mosque in Glasgow, shared a statement online alongside a picture of the graffiti which read ‘Scots First’.
Representatives of the mosque said it has always been “proud of its place” in Glasgow and will keep working to make everyone, no matter their background, feel safe and welcome in the city.
The post on Instagram said: “We were deeply upset to find graffiti on the wall of the Mosque today.
“Glasgow Central Mosque has always been proud of its place within civic society here in Glasgow.
“We say ‘People Make Glasgow’, and Muslims are very much part of that. In business, politics, sport, education, the NHS, and beyond, Scottish Muslims have contributed to and helped shape this city.
“We remain determined to continue bringing light to our city through our many community initiatives that support the most vulnerable and offer hope to those in need.
“We will keep working to ensure Glasgow remains a place where everyone; regardless of faith or background; feels safe, valued, welcome, and at home.
“Acts like this do not represent the values of Glasgow or Scotland. Our city is renowned for its warmth, diversity, and sense of community, and it is that spirit which will always prevail.
Police Scotland have been approached for comment.