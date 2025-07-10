A teenager was attacked outside Hampden Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An appeal has been launched after an 18-year-old man was assaulted after a Kendrick Lamar concert.

Superstars Lamar and SZA joined forces to perform a concert at Glasgow’s Hampden Park on Tuesday night as part of their Grand National tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers attended the incident near the Hampden Park turnstiles on Sommerville Drive at around 10.45pm on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old was treated for a facial injury after he was assaulted by another man.

Officers are now urging for anyone who has any information on the incident to come forward.

The attack happened shortly after the concert.

Detective constable Mark McCall said: “This attack took place shortly after a concert, so the area would have been very busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am urging anyone who witnessed this incident to get in touch with us.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone attending the concert who may have recorded the incident on their phones and would urge them to come forward.