Glasgow crime: Teenager suffers facial injuries after Kendrick Lamar concert as police launch appeal

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter


Published 10th Jul 2025, 13:29 BST
A teenager was attacked outside Hampden Park.

An appeal has been launched after an 18-year-old man was assaulted after a Kendrick Lamar concert.

Superstars Lamar and SZA joined forces to perform a concert at Glasgow’s Hampden Park on Tuesday night as part of their Grand National tour.

Officers attended the incident near the Hampden Park turnstiles on Sommerville Drive at around 10.45pm on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old was treated for a facial injury after he was assaulted by another man.

Officers are now urging for anyone who has any information on the incident to come forward.

The attack happened shortly after the concert.placeholder image
The attack happened shortly after the concert.

Detective constable Mark McCall said: “This attack took place shortly after a concert, so the area would have been very busy.

“I am urging anyone who witnessed this incident to get in touch with us.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone attending the concert who may have recorded the incident on their phones and would urge them to come forward.

“Similarly, I am asking anyone in the area with private CCTV which could assist our investigation to contact us.”

