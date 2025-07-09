Superstars Kendrick Lamar and SZA joined forces to perform a spectacular gig at Glasgow’s Hampden Park last night (Tuesday, July 8).
The pair took turns to take to the stage, teaming up at points to perform a string of duets.
It was part of their huge Grand National world tour, which has been critically acclaimed since it debuted in the USA earlier this year.
Lamar is widely considered to be the most important rapper of his generation, becoming the first non classical or jazz musician to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Music.
He’s sold nearly 20 million albums and has been showered with awards, including including 22 Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Brit Award, four American Music Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, 11 MTV Video Music Awards and a record 37 BET Hip Hop Awards.
SZA, who collaborated with Lamar on top-ten single All The Stars, has only released two albums in her career so far, but has still won five Grammy Awards, a Brit Award, an American Music Award, a Guild of Music Supervisors Award, and two Billboard Women in Music awards, as well as being nominated for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award. She also headlined Glastonbury last year.
And the pair certainly showed why they have become known for their incendiary live performances at Scotland’s National Stadium - playing no fewer than 52 tracks.
Here are 40 pictures of them in action.
Kendrick Lamar and SZA played:
wacced out murals
squabble up
King Kunta
ELEMENT.
tv off (part 1)
30 for 30
Love Galore
Broken Clocks
The Weekend
euphoria
hey now
reincarnated
HUMBLE.
Backseat Freestyle
family ties
Swimming Pools (Drank)
m.A.A.d city
Alright
man at the garden
Scorsese Baby Daddy
F2F
Garden (Say It Like Dat)
Kitchen
Blind
Forgiveless
Low
Doves in the Wind
All the Stars
LOVE.
dodger blue
peekaboo
Like That
DNA.
GOOD CREDIT
Count Me Out
Money Trees
Poetic Justice
Diamond Boy (DTM)
Shirt
Kill Bill
Snooze
Crybaby
Saturn
Good Days
Rich Baby Daddy
BMF
Kiss Me More
bodies
tv off
Not Like Us
luther
gloria