Superstars Kendrick Lamar and SZA joined forces to perform a spectacular gig at Glasgow’s Hampden Park last night (Tuesday, July 8).

The pair took turns to take to the stage, teaming up at points to perform a string of duets.

It was part of their huge Grand National world tour, which has been critically acclaimed since it debuted in the USA earlier this year.

Lamar is widely considered to be the most important rapper of his generation, becoming the first non classical or jazz musician to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

He’s sold nearly 20 million albums and has been showered with awards, including including 22 Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Brit Award, four American Music Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, 11 MTV Video Music Awards and a record 37 BET Hip Hop Awards.

SZA, who collaborated with Lamar on top-ten single All The Stars, has only released two albums in her career so far, but has still won five Grammy Awards, a Brit Award, an American Music Award, a Guild of Music Supervisors Award, and two Billboard Women in Music awards, as well as being nominated for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award. She also headlined Glastonbury last year.

And the pair certainly showed why they have become known for their incendiary live performances at Scotland’s National Stadium - playing no fewer than 52 tracks.

Here are 40 pictures of them in action.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA played:

wacced out murals

squabble up

King Kunta

ELEMENT.

tv off (part 1)

30 for 30

Love Galore

Broken Clocks

The Weekend

euphoria

hey now

reincarnated

HUMBLE.

Backseat Freestyle

family ties

Swimming Pools (Drank)

m.A.A.d city

Alright

man at the garden

Scorsese Baby Daddy

F2F

Garden (Say It Like Dat)

Kitchen

Blind

Forgiveless

Low

Doves in the Wind

All the Stars

LOVE.

dodger blue

peekaboo

Like That

DNA.

GOOD CREDIT

Count Me Out

Money Trees

Poetic Justice

Diamond Boy (DTM)

Shirt

Kill Bill

Snooze

Crybaby

Saturn

Good Days

Rich Baby Daddy

BMF

Kiss Me More

bodies

tv off

Not Like Us

luther

gloria

G.O.A.T. Kendrick Lamar was in Glasgow on his co-headlining tour with SZA.

Dynamic duo The pair took turns to take to the stage.

Queen The stars were playing Glasgow's Hampden Park.