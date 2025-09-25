Glasgow crime: Man, 28, arrested after ‘serious sexual assault’ near Glasgow Queen Street station
Police were called to the alleged attack in the early hours of Thursday morning.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a “serious” sexual assault near one of Glasgow’s busiest railway stations.
Police were called to the alleged incident around 2.10am on Anchor Lane - a short distance from Glasgow Queen Street station - on Thursday morning.
Officers confirmed a man had been arrested and said enquires were ongoing.
The lane is used as a shortcut by people walking between St Vincent Street and the railway station.