Police were called to the alleged attack in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a “serious” sexual assault near one of Glasgow’s busiest railway stations.

Anchor Lane is just metres from Glasgow's Queen Street Station | Google Maps

Police were called to the alleged incident around 2.10am on Anchor Lane - a short distance from Glasgow Queen Street station - on Thursday morning.

Officers confirmed a man had been arrested and said enquires were ongoing.