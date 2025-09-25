Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A leading university principal has said there needs to be a review to look at the “shape and size” of the sector in Scotland.

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, principal of the University of Glasgow, said it is “imperative” the sector does not “stumble from year to year” and it is important to consider how it will be resourced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli. | Robert Perry/PA Wire

Scotland’s universities are facing financial challenges which have led to strike action at some institutions and fears of job losses.

Dundee University is seeking to cut up to 300 full-time jobs as it addresses a £35 million deficit. The University of Edinburgh is looking to make £140m of cuts as it tries to plug a £140m black hole.

Sir Anton retires this autumn after 16 years as principal of the university, where he is also vice-chancellor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the BBC: “It really is imperative that we don’t stumble from year to year, [but] think about how this is going to be shaped or resourced. We need a strategic plan as a country, which is why I suspect after 2026 there will need to be a look at the shape and size of the Scottish [university] sector.

“I hope this is done in a rational way. I strongly believe in a publicly-funded sector, I hope that can be achieved, but let’s start with the question - what sector does Scotland need?”

Business minister Richard Lochhead was questioned about university funding in an interview on the BBC on Thursday. He said the Scottish Government was “very open to discussing with the sector future funding models”.

He was asked about a study by Professor David Bell, from Stirling University, which found Scottish Government funding for university students had fallen 22 per cent between 2019-20 and 2023-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University of Stirling.

With inflation pushing up the cost of educating students, Mr Lochhead was asked whether the Government needs to either match that or perhaps look at not funding all Scottish university students’ education.

Mr Lochhead said: “We’re very open to discussing with the sector future funding models. Of course, there’s another budget coming up shortly in the Scottish Parliament, once we know what the UK Budget is in the next few weeks.

“But in terms of the pressures on our higher education sector, in particular if you look at the UK immigration policies – the immigration policies that they are broadcasting to the rest of the world are putting off international students coming to Scotland.

“That’s hugely damaging to our universities. Overseas students are extremely valuable to our economy in Scotland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lochhead said some UK government policies such as the rise in national insurance contributions were making life difficult for Scottish universities.

He said: “We as a Government in Scotland have to continue our conversations with the sector over our funding model. But of course, other policies from outside of Scotland are causing huge damage as well.”

As part of his report, Prof Bell has calculated funding would need to be increased by at least 70 per cent for veterinary studies, law, social work, media studies, drama, architecture, planning, anatomy, chemistry, mineral engineering, philosophy and religion to cover the actual cost of educating an average student.

Scottish Liberal Democrat Willie Rennie MSP said: “Anton Muscatelli makes a valuable contribution to the debate about the future of universities in Scotland. It is especially valuable as it is now recognised by Scottish Government ministers that their funding model is broken.

“It’s why there must be an acceptance by every party that there must be serious discussions about a new way ahead.”