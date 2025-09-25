West Lothian crash: Family pay tribute to 'full of promise' daughter, 23, who died in crash on Scottish road
The parents of a motorcyclist who died at the scene of a West Lothian crash have paid tribute to their “deeply loved” and “full of promise” 23-year-old daughter.
Emergency services were called to the A803 near Linlithgow Bridge to reports of a crash around 8.35pm on Friday, September 19. The collision involved a green Kawasaki EX400 motorbike and a blue Citroen C1 car.
The 23-year-old rider of the motorbike, who has now been named as Natalia Salajska, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Natalia was ‘intelligent, vibrant young woman with extraordinary passion for life’
Her parents have said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our daughter, Natalia Salajska, who tragically lost her life on September 19.
“She was just 23, full of promise and deeply loved. Natalia was an intelligent, vibrant young woman with an extraordinary passion for life.
“She was fearless in being true to herself and inspired everyone around her with her sharp mind, dedication and spark.
“To her family and friends, she was not only a daughter, but also a beloved granddaughter, a proud step-sister, a soul mate, a source of pride, and an amazing friend.
"We are grateful for the outpouring of love, kindness, and support at this difficult time."
Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
The 36-year-old male driver of the car was checked at the scene.
Enquiries remain ongoing to establish full circumstances of crash
Sergeant Louise Beale, from the road policing unit in Stirling, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Natalia at this difficult time, and we will continue to offer them support.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would again appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to come forward if they have any information that could assist with our enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3567 of September 19.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.