The sexual assault happened on Thornliebank Road.

An investigation has been launched after a girl was sexually assaulted on a Glasgow street.

The 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man on Thornliebank Road at around 12.30am on Saturday, September 6.

She made her way to Thornliebank Avenue then into Auldhouse Park where she spoke to a man and woman who asked if she needed any help.

Police were then contacted a short time later.

Detectives have said their investigation continues to ‘establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident’.

Detective sergeant Daryl Haddow said: "As our investigation continues to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident, I would urge anyone who spoke to a 16-year-old female in Thornliebank Road at Hillside Road, or in Auldhouse Park shortly after 12.30am on Saturday, to please contact us as they may have information that is relevant to our investigation.”

