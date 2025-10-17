Dave Glasgow Hydro Ticket Presales and Prices: How to get tickets for the rap star's Scottish gig

Dave has a date with Glasgow. | AFP via Getty Images

One of the biggest names in British rap is coming to Glasgow.

A rapper has announced a huge UK tour days before releasing his third album.

Dave will be aiming for his third straight number one album when The Boy Who Played the Harp comes out on Friday, October 24.

It will be the latest chapter of a higely-successful career that started with the release of his debut EP Six Paths in 2016, which was lauded by rap superstar Drake.

He won an Ivor Novello Award for his 2018 song Question Time, then collected both the Mercury Prize and the Brit Award for Album of the Year for debut LP Psychodrama.

Dave last toured in support of his second album We’re All Alone in This Together in 2022 but now he’s going back on the road - and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Dave playing Glasgow?

Dave will be playing Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Doors will be at 6.30pm.

Where else is Dave playing?

Dave will be playing the following shows on his UK tour:

March 4: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

March 6: London, The O2

March 7: London, The O2

March 13: Birmingham, Utilita Arena

March 16: Manchester, Co-op Live Arena

When can I buy tickets for Dave’s Glasgow show?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am on Thursday, October 23, here.

Are there any presales for Dave’s Glasgow gig?

As has become standard, there are a few presales available.

There will be a fan presale starting at 9am on Tuesday, October 21. Just pop your details in here and you’ll get emailed a code to access tickets.

Customers of OVO Energy will also be able to access tickets from 9am on Tuesday, October 21, here. If you aren’t with OVO it’s perhaps worth asking around friends and family to see if they are.

Gigs in Scotland have a presale starting from Wednesday, October 22, at 9am. Just register here.

Finally, Live Nation also have a presale starting at 9am on Wednesday, October 22, at 9am. Sign up here.

How much are tickets to see Dave at the Hydro?

Depending on where you are sitting or standing, tickets will cost from £53.60 - £138.70 (plus the inevitable booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions for Dave at the Hydro?

Standing is over 14s only, while you must be over 8 in the seated areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Who is supporting Dave at the Hydro?

No support has been announced for the Dave gig - watch this space.

What will Dave be playing at his Glasgow Hydro gig?

Dave hasn’t played live since the Reading and Leeds Festival in 2022 so we don’t know what he’ll play. Expect much of the new album to be performed along with hits and fan favourites. Here’s what he played at his last concert.