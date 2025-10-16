Rescue hospital with 26 sick hedgehogs in Fife catches fire as youths behind blaze
An animal hospital in Fife housing 26 sick and injured hedgehogs caught fire after trees behind the site were set alight by youths.
The founder of Forth Hedgehog Hospital, 40-year-old Nadia Al-Dujaili, was alerted to the blaze at the bottom of her garden by one of her neighbours at 8.30pm on Wednesday.
Ms Al-Dujaili said 26 hedgehogs were sleeping in the shed at the time of the fire, but were rescued unharmed.
She said the back of the shed burned down and there was damage to the roof.
“All of their lives were put at risk,” she said. “Luckily the flames didn’t get inside, but there was some smoke.”
The rescued hedgehogs are now undergoing health checks, including lung tests. Checks are also being carried out to make sure the animals are still eating and drinking.
“I was really distressed and shaken up last night - I’ve had minimal sleep,” Ms Al-Dujaili said.
“This morning I was in tears when I saw the damage. I couldn’t believe it. And then a passer-by phoned me and told me there was a hedgehog in the middle of the rubble and it was alive.
“I had to rescue him this morning and I’m trying to keep him alive.”
The police told Ms Al-Dujaili the fire was likely started by “kids mucking about” in the area at the back of the house, where there are a number of dead trees.
“I just feel really vulnerable now,” she said.
“I run the rescue 85 per cent on my own with only a few volunteers. I don’t have a partner, husband or kids. The rescue is all my responsibility. I’m just terrified.”
Ms Al-Dujaili set up the charity, which she runs in the garden of her home in Rosyth, in 2012.
It takes in sick and injured hedgehogs found by members of the public. She took in her first rescue in 2014 and the charity has grown successfully since then.
