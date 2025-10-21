Officers in Fife said their enquiries to trace those involved remain “extensive”.

Three more teenagers have been charged in connection with “appalling” anti-social behaviour involving up to 50 young people in Cowdenbeath on Thursday evening.

Officers were called at around 5.30pm to reports of a fire allegedly being deliberately set in a grassy area near Pit Road.

Police Scotland described the disorder as 'appalling' | PA

Later, at around 9pm, officers attended a disturbance involving a large group of youths on Stenhouse Street.

Last week, officers said their enquiries suggested as many as 40 to 50 youths were involved, and described the behaviour as “appalling”.

One male youth and four female youths were previously charged in connection with the incident.

On Tuesday, officers confirmed they had charged a further three male youths in connection, bringing the total number up to eight.

Chief Inspector Christopher Dow said: "Our enquiries into these incidents remain extensive and ongoing, and further charges are expected as we continue to identify those involved. This behaviour was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community."

“I would like to thank local residents for their continued support and to acknowledge the parents and guardians who have spoken with their children over the weekend to reinforce the seriousness of this kind of behaviour."

“We remain committed to tackling antisocial behaviour and officers will continue to carry out targeted patrols in the area to provide reassurance and prevent further incidents."