Police said enquiries are ongoing and they are considering “serious charges” due to the scale of the disorder.

A police officer was assaulted as several teenagers were charged over ‘appalling’ anti-social behaviour involving up to 50 young people in Cowdenbeath.

Officers were called to reports of a fire being deliberately set in a grassy area near Pit Road around 5.30pm on Thursday evening.

Several youths have been charged following the disorder | PA

Police were carrying out pro-active patrols following reports of antisocial behaviour in the town the previous evening.

Around 9pm, officers attended disturbance involving a large group of youths on Stenhouse Road. They said enquiries so far suggest as many as 40 to 50 youths were involved.

So far, one 14-year-old boy and three teenage girls, aged 13, 14 and 15, have been charged in connection with the disturbance, and obstructing officers in carrying out their duties.

Police said one 13-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the assault of an officer, and attempted assault of two other officers.

Officers described the behaviour as “appalling” and said extensive enquiries are underway to trace others involved.

Chief Inspector Christopher Dow, Local Area Commander, said: “The acts of disorder in Cowdenbeath on Thursday night were appalling. Engaging in anti-social behaviour and then obstructing or assaulting police officers doing their duty is not and will not be tolerated in our community.

“Our enquiries so far suggest as many as 40 to 50 youths were involved, and we are carrying out robust measures to trace every one of them, including reviewing body worn video footage which provides very clear images.

“I understand that incidents like this can cause concern for locals, but I want to reassure them we are taking a zero-tolerance approach to violence and disorder. We will be tasking officers to carry out more patrols in the local area with a focus on anti-social behaviour.“

“We are liaising with the authorities to ensure those involved are effectively brought to justice and we are considering serious charges due to the scale of disorder.

Police are also urging parents and guardians to speak to their children about the impact of anti-social disorder.