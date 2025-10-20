Both teenagers are believed to be aged between 17 and 18-years-old.

A teenager has been taken to hospital after a serious assault in Edinburgh.

A 16-year-old boy was approached by two male-youths in Pentland View Park at around 3.30pm on Tuesday and seriously assaulted.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but police say his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Both teenagers are believed to be aged 17 to 18-years-old and the first male youth is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with short black hair and clean shaven, wearing a grey tracksuit.

The second is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build with short dark brown hair and clean shaven, wearing a black top and black shorts.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Police are appealing for information. | John Devlin

Officers appeal for information after Edinburgh assault

DC Beverley Burnside said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and speak with officers.

“We are also appealing to anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage who was driving in the area at the time of the incident to see if they have captured anything that could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2439 of October 16.