Fife cannabis factory: £7million drugs haul as police raid former college building in Kirkcaldy

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Live Editor

Published 20th Jun 2025, 12:51 BST
A cannabis raid on an empty building in Kirkcaldy has revealed a cultivation with a street value of around £7million.

Cannabis plants worth an estimated £7 million have been seized after police raided a derelict former college in Fife.

Nairn Campus, in Kirkcaldy, was once part of a 7.65-acre site owned by Fife College, however it closed in 2016 and was sub-divided.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The derelict building on High Street was found to be a cannabis farm, with 5,000 plants, during a search by officers with a warrant at around 12.40pm on Wednesday

Police Scotland said inquiries are ongoing.

Sergeant Johny Lister said: “This is a very significant recovery and is an example of our efforts to disrupt the activity of illegal drugs in Scotland.

The Nairn Building, Kirkcaldy harbour - formerly part of the Piory Campus of Fife Collegeplaceholder image
The Nairn Building, Kirkcaldy harbour - formerly part of the Piory Campus of Fife College

“Drugs cause misery in our communities. This recovery also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“The public has an important role to play in helping Police Scotland target those responsible for the cultivation, supply and sale of illegal substances.

“Anyone with any information or concerns about drugs in their community can call Police Scotland on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Related topics:PoliceKirkcaldyDrugsFife CollegePolice Scotland
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice