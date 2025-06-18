Falkirk crime: Rapist jailed after ‘appalling, opportunistic’ sexual assault on 15-year-old schoolgirl
A man who raped a 15-year-old schoolgirl after spotting her alone in Falkirk town centre has been jailed.
Sadeq Nikzad was found guilty on March 5 following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
The 29-year-old targeted the girl after spotting her walking down the town's High Street on October 16, 2023. After attempting to strike up a conversation with the teenager, Nikzad repeatedly requested her telephone number and uttered sexual remarks. He then led her into a courtyard where he subjected her to a serious sexual assault.
On Tuesday at the High Court in Livingston, Nikzad was given a 12-year extended sentence with nine years in custody. His name has been added to the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.
A non-harassment order, banning Nikzad from contacting or attempting to contact the victim, was also granted indefinitely.
Katrina Parkes, Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, said: “This was an appalling, opportunistic attack on a young girl who should have been safe going about her daily business.
“The victim should be commended for reporting Sadeq Nikzad to the police, ensuring that he has now been held accountable while also protecting others from harm.
“This type of offending will not be tolerated and I hope this prosecution sends a clear message to men who commit serious acts of sexual violence against women and children.
“I would urge anyone who has experienced similar crime to report it. You will be listened to and supported as we use every tool available in seeking justice.”