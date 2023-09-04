Amber Gibson murder: Brother Connor Gibson jailed for life for murder and sexual assault of sister in Scottish woodland
A man convicted of the murder and sexual assault of his sister in a “depraved” attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years.
Connor Gibson, 21, was found guilty of attacking his sister Amber Gibson in woodland in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, on November 26 2021, removing her clothes, sexually assaulting with the intention of raping her, inflicting blunt force trauma to her head and body, and strangling her following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
He was sentenced at the High Court in Livingstoon Monday.
Stephen Corrigan, 45, who was found guilty of attempting to defeat the ends of justice and breach of the peace by intimately touching and concealing Amber’s body after discovering her at some point in the following two days, instead of contacting the emergency services, was jailed for nine years at the same court.
