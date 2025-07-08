The search is expected to last several days

Detectives are searching an area of Oban in connection with the murder Euan Johnston nine years ago.

The 26-year-old was shot in a targeted attack while in his vehicle in Glasgow in November 2016.

A 33 -year-old man was convicted of his murder at the High Court in Glasgow two years later in May 2018.

However, police say they know more than one person was at the scene of the murder and the case remains open.

Detectives are now carrying out searches near the Soroba Road area of Oban.

The searches are expected to last several days.

Officers say locals can expect an increased police presence in the area over the next few days | Universal Images Group via Getty

They are searching a grass embankment area where they believe a firearm possibly connected to the murder could be located.

Officers are also re-appealing for any new information relating to the case.

Detective Superintendent Peter Sharp said: "We know from our enquiries that there was more than one person involved in the murder of Euan Johnston and we are determined to bring those responsible for his death to justice.

"Although his murder was almost nine years ago, time is no barrier for justice and we are working to get answers for Mr Johnston's relatives.

"They have been informed of these new searches and specialist officers are supporting them during this difficult time. We will keep them updated as our investigations continue.

"As well as our searches, I am appealing for anyone with information, and who may not have already spoken to us, to do so now.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0741 of Monday July 7 2025.