Scots of all ages are being urged to test out their worm-charming skills this month as part of a special UK-wide mapping project to plot the prevalence of the species and assess the health of the country’s soils.

And the more of the slimy wrigglers you can find, the better news it is for the earth.

Worms eat their own body weight in food every day and the stuff they excrete enriches soil with vital nutrients that help keep it healthy.

They produce a sticky mucus that binds soil together, helping to repair damage.

Meanwhile the underground channels they create aid drainage and prevent flooding – soils with plenty of earthworms are up to 90 per cent more effective at soaking up water.

If that’s not enough, they make up an important part of the diets of other species such as birds, hedgehogs and frogs.

Earthworms are good for the soil, but recent research suggests they are disappearing - populations have fallen by a third over the past 25 years

However, recent research suggests the invertebrates are disappearing, with populations down by a third over the past 25 years.

Now, as part of a drive to reverse these declines and boost soil health, environmentalists have launched a nationwide survey to reveal which areas are hotspots of biodiversity and which are the most depleted.

And everyone is being invited to lend a hand – and their feet – with no previous experience required.

It’s important work, according to the Soil Association, since most of what we eat is reliant on good-quality ground for successful growth.

Everyone is being urged to try worm-charming - it's great fun for all ages and will contribute to an important citizen science project that aims to map the health of soils across the UK

“It might sound wacky but dancing on the bare earth can help with science,” said Alex Burton, head of worms for the food and farming charity.

“Worm-charming is fun and a little surreal, but scientists and farmers use worm counts to understand soil health.

“We depend on soils for 95 per cent of our food production, and they hold more carbon than the atmosphere, so it is crucial for us to know what’s going on under the ground – and worms help to tell us that.

“The data we get for the worm map will help us build a better understanding of the health of soils in gardens, allotments and green spaces across the UK.

“This will show where they need help to restore their numbers.”

Carrying out your own surveys can be a fun activity for anyone, including children and families, helping them develop a deeper understanding of soil health.

He added: “Worms are in our news, films and our gardens, where children love uncovering them.

“We’re calling for people to become citizen scientists for our valuable pals, and if they don’t find as many as they were expecting, we have plenty of advice to help them improve the soil.

“From Falmouth to Falkirk, we’re excited to celebrate worms and learn more about their work from the ground up.”

The study aims to get results from as many places as possible, with volunteers recording the number and type of worms found in each area.

Searches can take as little as half an hour and only require a small area of land, so hunts can be carried out in gardens, local parks or farms.