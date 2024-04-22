Plans to build a floating offshore wind farm that will be the biggest in the world so far have been given the go ahead by Scottish ministers.

The 35-turbine Green Volt Offshore Wind Farm, to be sited off the Aberdeenshire coast, near Peterhead, will be capable of producing up to 560MW of low-carbon electricity when it begins operation in 2029.

The scheme, a joint venture by Aberdeen-based Flotation Energy and Norwegian firm Vårgrønn, will primarily supply power to oil and gas platforms in the North Sea, allowing participating installations to switch away from diesel and gas generators. Excess energy will be fed into the UK grid.

With onshore consent announced earlier this month, Green Volt has now received all its planning approvals and remains on track to be the first commercial-scale floating offshore wind farm in Europe.

The project is the first to be consented as part of Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas (Intog) leasing round, which aims to slash the environmental impact of petroleum production.

It is estimated the wind farm will save around one million tonnes of carbon each year, while also attracting up to £3 billion in investment and creating hundreds of green jobs.

Its approval by Marine Scotland will contribute towards the North Sea Transition’s Deal target of halving the UK’s offshore climate emissions by 2030.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has welcomed the deal, saying: “This is a significant milestone, which will help secure Scotland’s place at the forefront of floating wind technology.

“We have already underlined our commitment to making Scotland a global leader in offshore wind by committing to invest up to £500 million over five years to catalyse private investment in the infrastructure and manufacturing facilities critical to the growth of the sector.

“Investor confidence in Scotland’s renewable sector is growing, as illustrated by significant investments in ScotWind leasing rounds and in the ports and supply chain infrastructure facilities that will enable the sector to develop.

"We have a strong record in delivering robust consents, ensuring the right projects are built in the right place at the right time.”

Flotation Energy chief executive Nicol Stephen said: “Gaining consent just over a year after our seabed exclusivity was awarded is a testament to the commitment, speed and determination of our Green Volt team, the Scottish Government and its key agencies.

”Green Volt is of international significance, placing Scotland at the leading edge of a new floating wind sector. This multi-billion pound development can now move forward confidently, creating hundreds of local jobs and proving that the UK and Scottish supply chain is ready to deliver commercial-scale floating projects, at pace.”