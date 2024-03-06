The proposed wind farm, in the outer Firth of Forth, will have more than 300 giant turbines stretched across an area four times larger than Edinburgh.

If built, the 4.1 gigawatt Berwick Bank “super project” would be the largest offshore wind farm in the UK, capable of powering over six million homes – more than double the number in Scotland.

The Scottish Government has set out a goal to deliver up to 11GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 as part of the national target to reach net zero climate emissions by 2045.

Electricity from Berwick Bank could increase Scotland’s overall renewable energy capacity by almost a third, according to the developer SSE Renewables, which has applied to the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit for planning permission.

But National Trust for Scotland, RSPB Scotland, Scottish Seabird Centre and Scottish Wildlife Trust are concerned about “unacceptable damage to nature” posed by the giant scheme, which would be sited around 20 miles from St Abb’s Head national nature reserve, in the Scottish Borders, and Bass Rock, in East Lothian. Those two sites are important breeding grounds for the likes of gannets, puffins, kittiwakes, guillemots, razorbills and puffins, many of which have been declining.

The organisations have written to energy minister Gillian Martin to highlight their worries before a decision on the development is made. The conservation charities have criticised the choice of site, which they say is too close to internationally significant seabird colonies and special protection areas.

The Berwick Bank offshore wind farm would see 304 giant turbines built in the outer Firth of Forth, around 22 miles away from St Abbs head national nature reserve – an important breeding ground for globally significant seabird species. Picture: NTS

They have also accused SSE Renewables of failing to include adequate steps to mitigate the threat turbines will pose.

According to surveys, Berwick Bank could have higher seabird death rates than other offshore schemes.

National Trust for Scotland ambassador Dr Cal Major urged ministers to reject the proposal and called for SSE Renewables to move the scheme to a less ecologically damaging location.

Guillemots are among the seabirds which could be at risk if Berwick Bank goes ahead. Picture: Susan Davies/NTS

“Our conservation charity supports the expansion of offshore wind farms, which are a vital component of Scotland’s journey to net zero,” she said.

“However, they must be sited in the right places for nature. This location – off St Abb’s Head with its precious seabird colonies – is clearly not the right site.

“Nature and biodiversity are vital assets in tackling climate change and we must make sure we don’t put them at irreversible or unnecessary risk in transitioning to net zero.”

Bass Rock hosts a globally significant population of northern gannets, a species which has been badly hit by a severe outbreak of deadly avian flu in recent years. Picture: Jamie McDermaid/NTS

Susan Davies, chief executive of the Scottish Seabird Centre, said: “We are facing a nature crisis and must ensure that green energy is secured in ways which do not contribute to further loss.”

