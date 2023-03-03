Seven out of 10 Scots support the introduction of deposit return on drink bottles and cans in Scotland, a new poll has found.

The initiative will see shoppers charged a 20p deposit on all drinks brought in cans and bottles with this cash refunded to them when they bring the empty containers back for recycling.

It is hoped the scheme will boost recycling rates and reduce littering – with 90 per cent agreeing littering is a problem in Scotland.

The poll was conducted by the Diffley Partnership, with director and founder Mark Diffley saying the results of the survey were “clear and unambiguous” and showed “strong public support for the DRS among all sections of the population”.

The survey, carried out for TOMRA – a firm which produces reverse vending machines used to return empty bottles – found 72 per cent wanted to see DRS introduced across the UK.

The UK Government has put forward its own proposals for a similar scheme, which is not due to come into force until 2025, with 65 per cent of people questioned pleased Scotland is to be the first part of the UK to have such a system.

Of the 1,080 people who were questioned, 42 per cent said they would use DRS all the time, with 44 per cent saying they would participate in the scheme sometimes, but not all the time.

Fewer than a fifth of people are opposed to the initiative, according to the research, with 8 per cent saying they would “somewhat oppose” it while 10 per cent described themselves as being strongly opposed to it.

In contrast, 43 per cent said they strongly supported the introduction of DRS with 27 per cent saying they “somewhat” supported it.

The biggest driver encouraging people to use the scheme is to prevent damage to the natural environment and animals, with this cited as a reason by 53 per cent.

Mr Diffley said: “There appears to be a strong correlation between environmental concerns and support for DRS, with support for the scheme being particularly high among those who are most concerned about climate change, and who are motivated to using the scheme by a desire to stop damage to the environment.”

The research was released as the row about the scheme continued past the end of February deadline for drinks producers to sign up – with 664 drink producers having registered by this point.

Lorna Slater, the circular economy minister, said these firms represented “over 90 per cent of the total volume of drinks containers sold in Scotland each year” – but the Tories claimed it amounted to “barely 16 per cent of total producers”, with the scheme being snubbed by businesses.