Injured osprey euthanised after being shot in Scottish national park in 'illegal' act

The injured osprey was discussed in part of the Cairngorms National Park

Police are investigating the illegal shooting of an osprey in one of Scotland’s national parks.

The injured bird was found in distress by a gamekeeper in the Glen Doll area with the Cairngorms National Park on Monday, August 12. The SSPCA attended and took the osprey to a wildlife resource centre in Fishcross for treatment.

The bird had to be euthanised, however, due to the severity of its injuries. X-rays later revealed the osprey had been shot.

Detective Constable Daniel Crilley, of Police Scotland’s wildlife crime investigation team, said: “It’s illegal to kill any protected species and we’re working with partner agencies to fully investigate the circumstances.

“Information from the local community is vital and I’d ask anyone who was in the area around 12 August and thinks they may have information which could assist our enquiries to come forward. We’re keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or has information about shooting activity in the area.”

Ross Ewing, moorland director at Scottish Land and Estates said: “We fully support Police Scotland’s call for information regarding this case and strongly encourage anyone who can help with their investigation to contact them.

“It is distressing that the osprey had to be euthanised despite the best efforts of the gamekeeper and the Scottish SPCA to attend to the injured bird. We hope the circumstances of this incident can be established as quickly as possible as we continue to strive to tackle all forms of crime against birds of prey and wildlife.”