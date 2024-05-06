Let's hope the legacy of Laddie the osprey remains - Scotsman comment

Laddie the osprey was a terrific advertisement for Scotland’s wildlife and conservation efforts – which is why news of his demise was so deflating.
By Scotsman comment
Published 6th May 2024, 04:55 BST
Comment

Arguably Scotland's most famous bird of prey, Laddie, or LM12, had only just returned to Dunkeld in March for the 13th consecutive year as part of the mating season.

The raptor had delighted nature enthusiasts, both locally and internationally, thanks to a live webcam set up by the Scottish Wildlife Trust at the site to capture its movements.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That unique insight into the bird’s behaviours has made the discovery that Laddie had died, five days after going missing from its nest, in circumstances that have sparked police involvement all the more heart-breaking.

The male osprey LM12, affectionately known as Laddie, pictured here at Perthshire's Loch of the Lowes nature reserve. Picture: Scottish Wildlife TrustThe male osprey LM12, affectionately known as Laddie, pictured here at Perthshire's Loch of the Lowes nature reserve. Picture: Scottish Wildlife Trust
The male osprey LM12, affectionately known as Laddie, pictured here at Perthshire's Loch of the Lowes nature reserve. Picture: Scottish Wildlife Trust

There are an estimated 300 pairs of ospreys breeding in the UK each summer.

Let’s at least hope that something good comes out of Laddie’s death and conservation efforts for these beautiful animals continue with renewed momentum.

Related topics:ScotlandScotsman
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.