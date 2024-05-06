Let's hope the legacy of Laddie the osprey remains - Scotsman comment

Arguably Scotland's most famous bird of prey, Laddie, or LM12, had only just returned to Dunkeld in March for the 13th consecutive year as part of the mating season.

The raptor had delighted nature enthusiasts, both locally and internationally, thanks to a live webcam set up by the Scottish Wildlife Trust at the site to capture its movements.

That unique insight into the bird’s behaviours has made the discovery that Laddie had died, five days after going missing from its nest, in circumstances that have sparked police involvement all the more heart-breaking.

The male osprey LM12, affectionately known as Laddie, pictured here at Perthshire's Loch of the Lowes nature reserve. Picture: Scottish Wildlife Trust

There are an estimated 300 pairs of ospreys breeding in the UK each summer.