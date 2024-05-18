How an army of shore-based spotters is helping Scotland's save dolphins and whales

People power has been harnessed to help save Scotland’s iconic dolphins, whales and porpoises

A rare white beluga whale from the Arctic caused great excitement when it was spotted off the coast of Shetland at the beginning of this year.

The iconic species is not usually found in Scottish waters, with the appearance in January only the sixth time the species has been recorded here.

Other uncommon whales and dolphins have also been showing up around Scotland over the past few years – including Cuvier’s, Sowerby’s and sperm whales, deep-diving species not usually seen from shore – and sei whales, the world’s third-largest filter-feeder.

The sightings have been logged by a growing band of keen-eyed wildlife enthusiasts as part of Shorewatch, an important citizen science project run by the charity Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC).

The scheme, which monitors at-risk cetaceans – the group dolphins, whales and porpoises belong to – across Scotland, has already amassed more than 30,000 records over the past 19 years, with 18 different species noted.

The five most commonly seen species are bottlenose, common and Risso’s dolphins, harbour porpoises and minke whales. Orcas, fin and humpback whales, and white-beaked and white-sided dolphins are also regularly witnessed.

The Moray Firth has a resident population of bottlenose dolphins, seen here showing off their acrobatic swimming skills

Now the Shorewatch project has reached a major milestone – volunteers in Scotland have clocked up a massive one million minutes of surveillance, collecting vast quantities of important data that will be used to help protect the marine mammals.

More than 1,000 people have taken part in the surveys, stationed at land-based vantage points the length and breadth of the country. And numbers are increasing, with the past year seeing more observers than ever, with a big expansion into the northern isles, a key marine wildlife territory.

Sighting of some popular species have risen, partly as a result of having more eyes on the sea.

WDC’s Danny Groves said: “Seeing whales and dolphins, especially those not normally seen in UK waters is always an amazing experience for those lucky enough to spot them, but their presence may not always be a good sign.

This baby Risso’s dolphin was snapped alongside its mother in Scottish waters

"Warming seas, and the effects of climate change on prey, may mean some species move into areas that they might not normally inhabit. Some may pop up off the UK coastline because they are lost, sick or injured in nets or from collisions with ships. Other may be pushed away from the places they call home by loud underwater noise from seismic surveys for oil and gas on the seabed or ‘loud’ sonar from military exercises.

"Whales face many man-made threats on a daily basis, but we now know that they play a vital role in helping to keep the ocean healthy, and a healthy ocean helps mitigate climate breakdown.”

Emma Steel, Shorewatch co-ordinator for the charity, added: “Effort from the public has been remarkable and hugely valuable, but it’s not just about the data – it’s the power of the people.

This maps shows the locations where Shorewatch spotters have been stationed – more people are being encouraged to take part in the project

“Shorewatch volunteers contribute far more to WDC than their ten-minute surveys, writing to MSPs and MPs, attending local protests, writing to foreign governments about cruel whale hunting. The list goes on.”

As well as helping conservation, Shorewatch has brought benefits for the people taking part.

“It is like therapy for me,” said Ronnie Mackie.