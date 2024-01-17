Go Green: Influencer enlists for consumer sustainability show

Award-winning climate activist and Scottish Influencer of the Year 2022 Laura Young – best known as Less Waste Laura –has been announced as an ambassador for Scotland’s only consumer sustainability show, set to be staged in Glasgow this spring.

Go Green Scotland, in partnership with The Scotsman, aims to show the public how they can make small yet meaningful changes to their daily lives to help tackle the climate change emergency.

There is no better time for such an event, with world leaders pledging to take major steps to reduce emissions in order to limit the Earth’s temperature increase to 1.5C.

Laura will take to the main stage at the event to be held at the SEC in Glasgow for two days from Saturday, 27 April.

Laura Young. Image: Andrew Cawley

She holds a wide variety of voluntary positions for various organisations, including the Scottish Wildlife Trust Young Leaders, Marine Conservation Society Youth Ocean Network, and the 2050 Climate Group.

The ethical influencer also regularly appears on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live, and on television for Sky News to offer her expertise on environmental issues, while also working with businesses of all sizes as well as the Scottish Government.

She says: “It is fantastic to know that the SEC Glasgow will be jammed packed full of people, businesses, and organisations who are doing their bit to help us all live a greener life.

“I am excited to see all of the work being done to help us reduce our waste, live more consciously, and protect this beautiful world we get to call home! It will be a great day out.”

Go Green Scotland will be headlined by Scotland’s Home of the Year judge and interior designer Anna Campbell-Jones, and will deliver a family-friendly day out which aims to entertain, inform and educate visitors on how they can make a positive environmental impact.

They will find out how to reduce their carbon footprint, discover eco-friendly products and services, and hear from experts about the current key issues in the event’s Green Theatre.

Scotland’s first National Chef, the multi-award-winning Gary Maclean, who has been at the heart of the Scottish hospitality industry for 35 years, will host the show’s Sustainable Kitchen, where he will deliver healthy cooking demonstrations and offer tips on how to make the most of leftovers.

Hundreds of other environmentally-friendly brands and organisations are expected to appear, with each of the event’s distinct exhibition zones dedicated to energy and technology, travel and transport, lifestyle and leisure, food and drink, health and beauty, and home and garden.

Exhibitors so far include Dogs Trust, Greenpeace, Hello Fresh, Slow Food Glasgow, Woodlands Trust and Trees for Cities.

Visitors will also enjoy the chance to try out the latest electric vehicles, bikes and scooters on the event’s dedicated test circuit.

For those with youngsters, a children’s zone will ensure no-one is left out.

Early-bird tickets are now available with prices starting from £8 for students and concessions, while under-16s gain free entry.