National Chef confirms place on Go Green menu

Multi-award winning chef Gary Maclean has been announced as the host of the Sustainable Kitchen at Scotland’s only consumer sustainability show, set to take place in Glasgow in April next year.

Go Green Scotland, in partnership with The Scotsman, will show the public how they can make small yet meaningful changes to their daily lives to collectively help tackle the climate change emergency.

There is no better time for such an event, with world leaders pledging to take major steps to reduce emissions in order to limit the earth’s temperature increase to 1.5C by 2030.

Gary Maclean has been at the heart of the Scottish hospitality industry for some 35 years, working up and down the country to open and develop more than 80 food and drink venues.

Gary Maclean is gearing up to Go Green in Glasgow next April. Image: Julie Howden

Following being crowned champion for television’s BBC MasterChef: The Professionals in 2016, Gary was bestowed the title of Scotland’s first National Chef by the Scottish Government.

He is an experienced ambassador for Scottish fare and food education and fully believes that every child should be have a thorough learning and understanding of what they consume. It is this passion for mentoring young people that led Gary to become executive chef at the City of Glasgow College.

Go Green Scotland will see Gary providing cooking demonstrations around healthy ingredients and tips about how to make the most of leftovers in the Sustainable Kitchen, which is sponsored by Slow Food Glasgow.

This city network delivers initiatives linked to food heritage, biodiversity, and sustainability, in collaboration with other food and environmental organisations.

Gary says: “I’m delighted to be joining Go Green to showcase some of the best sustainable produce Scotland has to offer and pass on some of my top tips on how to reduce your food waste and make the most of your leftovers.

“This is something I’m incredibly passionate about, and is a great way we can all get involved to make an impact on the climate emergency.”

Go Green Scotland is set to take place over two days from Saturday, 27 April at the SEC in Glasgow, and the event will be headlined by Scotland’s Home of the Year television judge and interior designer Anna Campbell-Jones.

The show will deliver a family-friendly day out that aims to entertain, inform and educate visitors on how they can make a positive environmental contribution in the kitchen and elsewhere in the house.

They will find out how they can reduce their carbon footprint, discover eco-friendly products and services, plus hear from experts about the current key issues in the event’s Green Theatre area of the SEC.

Hundreds of other environmentally-friendly brands and organisations are expected to appear at Go Green Scotland, with each of the show’s distinct zones dedicated to exploringeco-friendly options in energy and technology, travel and transport, lifestyle and leisure, food and drink, health and beauty, and home and garden.

Visitors will also enjoy the chance to try out the latest electric vehicles, bikes and scooters in a specially constructed test circuit.

For those with wee ones, a dedicated children’s zone will ensure no-one is left out.

Early-bird tickets are now available, with prices starting from £8 for students and concessions, while under-16s gain free entry.