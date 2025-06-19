The oil and gas industry has welcomed the consent process being restarted by the UK government.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK ministers could sweep aside climate concerns to approve controversial oil and gas projects if the economic benefits are seen to outweigh the damage, under new guidance.

The Labour government published the new guides for oil and gas developers who have received a licence for North Sea projects but still require environmental consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will apply to the developers of the Rosebank oil field, Equinor and Ithaca, and Shell for its Jackdaw gas proposals.

A small number of other projects could also come forward that already have a licence but need environmental consent, it is believed.

Campaigners said approval for these projects in light of the new guidance would be "indefensible" and a “political sleight of hand”.

Rosebank and Jackdaw developers will need to reapply for environmental consent including the pollution from burning the oil and gas extracted from the projects

It was drawn up after a Supreme Court ruling found the emissions caused from burning the oil and gas contained in a project, called Scope 3 emissions, needed to be taken into account in applications for environmental consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid the stricter guidance for oil and gas giants is an ability for UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to weigh up the environmental harm against the economic benefits of allowing the project to proceed.

Mr Miliband has previously branded the licence handed to the Rosebank project as “climate vandalism”.

Labour has previously ruled out issuing new oil and gas licences for the North Sea, but Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said the fuels will be needed for decades to come and indicated he would not “interfere” with existing licences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The International Energy Agency has previously said no new fossil fuel projects should be developed beyond existing fields if the world is to stay below 1.5C of global warming.

Energy minister Michael Shanks said: “This new guidance offers clarity on the way forward for the North Sea oil and gas industry, following last year’s Supreme Court ruling.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks | Contributed

“It marks a step forward in ensuring the full implications of oil and gas extraction are considered for potential projects and that we ensure a managed, prosperous, and orderly transition to the North Sea’s clean energy future, in line with the science.

“We are working with industry, trade unions, local communities and environmental groups to ensure the North Sea and its workers are at the heart of Britain’s clean energy future for decades to come – supporting well-paid, skilled jobs, driving growth and boosting our energy security.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guidance states that the “significance of environmental effects will always be considered…on a case-by-case basis”.

The advice to fossil fuel giants states that “when reaching a decision as to whether agreement should be given to the grant of consent”, Mr Miliband “will consider the environmental effects of the project and will form a view of the overall balance of advantage between any potential significant effects on the environment and wider benefits to the interests of the nation and any other relevant factors in proceeding with the project”.

A map showing the location of the Rosebank and Jackdaw oil fields | Kimberley Mogg/NationalWorld

It adds: “In reaching this view the Secretary of State will usually consider, amongst other matters, the severity, extent, understanding and duration of the significant effects, the Government's overall energy and environmental objectives, and the potential economic and other advantages of the project proceeding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This includes an assessment of the extent to which the project aligns with the Government’s stated objectives for the future of the North Sea.”

Friends of the Earth Scotland’s head of campaigns, Caroline Rance, said “it would be indefensible for ministers to know the climate harm and yet approve new oil fields”.

The organisation’s oil and gas campaigns manager, Rosie Hampton, added: “It would be morally, financially and environmentally dishonest for a minister to try and force through new oil by focusing on narrow economic concerns.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tessa Khan, executive director of Uplift, said: “The new rules mean that oil and gas companies will finally be forced to come clean over the enormous harm they are causing to the climate.”

Uplift's executive director Tessa Khan

She claimed Rosebank would not lower fuel bills or boost energy independence as most of the oil would be exported.

Greenpeace UK head of climate Mel Evans said approving the projects would be a “political sleight of hand” that would benefit oil giants while leaving the UK hooked on fossil fuels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive of Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), David Whitehouse, said the new guidance was “an important next step”.

He added: “The publication of this guidance enables firms to move ahead with the process to responsibly develop projects that add jobs and value to the UK economy and boost energy security.

“The UK’s offshore energy industry takes its environmental responsibilities seriously and has reduced emissions from oil and gas production by 28 per cent since 2018. The North Sea is held up as one of the most robustly regulated sectors in the world and our approach is recognised internationally as an example of good practice.

“Energy security is national security. In an increasingly volatile world, the widening gap between the energy we produce and what we import matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Oil and gas produced in the UK must remain the provider of choice over imports which are often associated with higher emissions, fall outside of our regulatory control, contribute no UK taxes and support no UK jobs.”

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “The new guidance issued today does not give clarity that the UK Government will actually start putting the climate first. But it does at least mean that the fossil fuel profiteers will no longer be able to hide the scale of damage that new oil and gas drilling will cause to our climate.

“It’s been obvious for years that promising a future based on fossil fuels is a dangerous fantasy. Real energy security, cheaper bills and better jobs can all be achieved by investing in home-grown, green renewables.

“But the test now will be whether Labour Ministers face up to scientific reality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new guidance comes as an analysis, seen by The Scotsman, revealed that the UK government is poised to miss out on more than £250 million from tax revenue over the Rosebank plans - putting the economic benefits of the project in doubt.