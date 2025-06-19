Scotland rejects climate change committee advice to cut livestock herds by a quarter

Farmers welcomed the move, saying grazing livestock are “part of the solution, not the problem.”

Scotland has dismissed official climate change advice to slash cattle and sheep herds by about a quarter over the next two decades for emissions targets.

The announcement was made at the opening of the Royal Highland Show on Thursday, Scotland’s largest annual agriculture event.

Last month, the Climate Change Committee (CCC), the official body offering advice to UK government and devolved nations, recommended Scotland cut its livestock herds by 27 per cent by 2040 for Net Zero targets.

The recommendation was met with widespread concern among the farming community who have repeatedly said livestock can be part of the solution when it comes to climate change mitigation.

Speaking at the Quality Meat Scotland breakfast event at the show, rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Let me be absolutely crystal clear, this government has no policy and will have no policy to cut livestock numbers.”

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon

While announcing Scotland’s new climate targets on Thursday, secretary for climate action and energy Gillian Martin said targets will be met in other ways that work for rural communities.

“While we welcome the UK CCC’s advice on how to stay within these limits, as they make clear, it is always for Scotland to decide whether those policies are right for us,” Ms Martin said.

“This means, for example, that we will chart our own path on forestry, going further than the CCC suggest. And, to ensure we protect rural communities and have a thriving rural economy, we will not adopt all their recommendations on agriculture and peatland and will instead meet our targets in a way which works for rural Scotland, including supporting and protecting our iconic livestock industries.”

The decision was welcomed by the National Farmers Union Scotland (NFU Scotland), who had urged ministers to reject the “narrow proposals”.

The move followed new greenhouse gas statistics showing agriculture emissions in Scotland have fallen by 13.6 per cent since 1990, alongside publication of the CCC’s latest recommendations on UK and Scottish carbon budgets.

NFU Scotland vice president Duncan Macalister said: “Farmers are already cutting emissions and increasing efficiencies - not by reducing output, but by improving how we produce food.

“It’s about net zero, not zero emissions.

“Grazing livestock are part of the solution, not the problem - especially when managed well in pasture-based systems like ours.

“The government now needs to say clearly: how will future support reflect that reality and where does livestock fit in a climate-smart farming future?”

Ms Gougeon also announced a new £14 million scheme to provide grants to farmers will open next month.

The programme – opening for applicants on July 14 – will provide capital funding for those new to agriculture, as well as young farmers, those with small operations and tenant farmers.

The Future Farming Investment Scheme will provide cash for green projects and those which will increase efficiency, with up to £20,000 available – potentially as a 100 per cent grant.

The announcements come after John Swinney stressed the Scottish Government is committed to “be a global leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture.”

“To do that we are working in partnership with the sector to transform the support we give to our farmers and crofters,” the first minister said.

“The Royal Highland Show is our chance to showcase the absolute best of food produce, farming excellence and all of the industries that support our rural communities.”

Mr Swinney pointed to the Scottish Government’s commitment to sustainable food production, with more than £600 million annually, including maintaining direct support payments in the subsidy scheme, a system that is being phased out south of the border.

Farmers are still in the dark, however, about how the new four-tier subsidy scheme to replace the pre-Brexit CAP payments will work in the coming years.

While direct payments will continue under tiers one and two, detail on tiers three and four, which include requirements for environmental projects in exchange for cash support, are still yet to be revealed.

The NFU Scotland also called on the Scottish Government to commit to a multi-annual and increased funding settlement for Scottish agriculture.

Since the Autumn budget last year, funding responsibilities for agricultural and rural policy are now entirely devolved to the Scottish Government.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay said a commitment to multi-year funding arrangements would be guaranteed by his party so that farmers and crofters can plan for the future rather than not knowing what their budgets will be from the government one year after the next.

Mr Findlay said: “Farmers need certainty to plan effectively and need that support from governments to continue to produce the world-class food we all enjoy.

“The Scottish Conservatives today pledge to give them that certainty. In our manifesto next year, we will commit to delivering multi-year funding arrangements for farmers, crofters and the wider agriculture sector across Scotland.

“SNP ministers have kept them in the dark for too long as to what future support will look like. Nationalist ministers are completely detached from the reality facing them and understanding the damaging impact of keeping them in a constant state of limbo.

