It’s maybe controversial to say it, but it took me a while to really get into recycling.

I found the food waste to be smelly and impractical, the bin collections to be too infrequent and the storage in a small flat inconvenient. In the past few years, however, I have really stepped up the amount I recycle in recent years.

Having already sorted recycled cans and plastic bottles through the council pick up, I was thrilled upon hearing about a reverse vending machine at a nearby supermarket which could get me 5p back per bottle off my weekly shop during a cost-of-living crisis.

However, despite my best efforts, I was frequently foiled by the difficult nature of the process. More often than not, the machine was out of order, barcodes wouldn’t scan, or the machine was simply too full or awaiting repair.

If reverse vending machines are anything to go by, the infrastructure is not in place for the Deposits Return Scheme, writes Stephen Mcilkenny

On one occasion I returned all the bottles and cans to my car and drove to another store that also had a reverse vending machine to do my shopping. However, when I arrived the reverse vending machines had been turned off for the night. I am ashamed to say that rather than wait, I ditched the plastics in a nearby general bin.

Now it is important to state that reverse vending machines are not the same as the deposit return scheme, but they were launched in the backdrop of legislation and many of the same issues will apply.

Lessons must be learned from previous attempts to ensure appropriate equipment is in place, the machines work and that additional staff are nearby to help. If this scheme launches and is unsuccessful, it will do more damage in the long run. People will not get on board with green initiatives unless the system works seamlessly. And the existing one does not.

If someone trying their best to recycle is unable to as a result of machines being unfit for purpose, how can we truly expect every member of the public to cough up an extra 20p for the same flawed experience?