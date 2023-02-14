Critics of Scotland’s flagship recycling policy have been accused of making “opportunistic political attacks” as the minister in charge of the scheme attempted to brush off concerns.

The scheme will “absolutely” go ahead in August, circular economy minister Lorna Slater told the BBC, adding it was “all systems go” despite warnings from producers that a “huge number” of smaller drinks firms could stop selling their products in Scotland.

Her comments came as her party colleagues rounded on opponents to the scheme, accusing them of deliberately undermining confidence in the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She held what was described as an “urgent meeting” with small drinks firms on Friday, with the minister pledging to look at what additional support they can be given.

Holyrood, however, has heard concerns that some firms could go out of business as a result of the scheme, while hundreds of leading figures from businesses across the food, drink and hospitality sector sent an open letter to Ms Slater last November calling for the initiative to be paused so it can be revised.

Nicola Sturgeon has indicated the government is likely to make last-gasp changes to the working of the scheme prior to its go-live date in mid-August as a response to concerns from small businesses.

It is understood this may see the burden on smaller businesses eased, though no final decisions have been made.

Businesses are expected to sign up to the scheme by the end of this month.

Lorna Slater has defended the government's deposit return scheme.

Environment spokesperson for the Scottish Greens, Mark Ruskell, said the scheme was “vital” to cutting waste and said opponents were simply concerned about “party politics”.

He said: “Unfortunately, the kind of opportunistic political attacks that we have seen from the Tories and, increasingly, Labour are being done to undermine confidence in the scheme. They are less concerned about the environment than they are about party politics.

“This scheme will be a watershed moment for waste reduction in Scotland. It will bring us in line with the many other countries across Europe and beyond, who already have successful schemes in place, and will help us to reach our environmental targets.

“Tens of thousands of plastic bottles and cans are littered every day in Scotland. By working together we can change that. I am proud that the Scottish Government is taking action and that it is being spearheaded by a Green Minister.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Jones, managing director of Manchester-based Paragon Brands, said there is a “multitude of costs” arising from the deposit return scheme.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, he said: “I am part of a wider drinks forum group of approximately 300 smaller producers and it is fair to say there is a huge number of smaller producers who have simply taken the option to stop selling in Scotland.

“The complications and the cost and the complexity involved in setting yourself up for this scheme just mean that the commercial returns are not there.”

That runs the risk that firms will not be able to afford to trade in Scotland after the deposit return scheme comes into force on August 16.

This will mean fewer products for shoppers north of the border to choose from, with Mr Jones estimating there could be “somewhere in the region of 40%” fewer drinks brands available.

But with producers having to sign up to the deposit return scheme before the end of February, she added that the Scottish Government and Circularity Scotland – who will implement the scheme – were working with these companies.

Asked if deposit return will come into force from August 16 as planned, the minister said: “Absolutely, it is all systems go for Scotland’s deposit return scheme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move will mean shoppers in Scotland pay an extra 20p when buying drinks in a can or bottle, with this then returned to them when they bring back the empty container for recycling.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, Ms Slater continued: “Our scheme is very similar to successful schemes around the world that do increase recycling but also reduce litter on our streets.

“We’ve got to do something about it and the deposit return scheme is our answer to that.”

She said she was “really proud” that Scotland would be the first part of the UK to have a deposit return scheme in place.

Ms Slater continued: “The Scottish Parliament passed the legislation on this back in 2020 and we have been working really closely with industry towards this August launch date. In fact, we already pushed it back by a year to allow businesses to recover after Covid.

“And now we have been working through concerns of industry.”

Action has been taken to reduce the cost to drinks producers, she said, with the minister saying she was “working through” the concerns that had been raised by those in the sector.

She stated: “I am aware there are still some outstanding concerns from small producers and importers particularly, which I absolutely take seriously and we are working through solutions to these as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I met with small producers on Friday and I am taking their concerns really, really seriously.

“So we are looking at what solutions we can put into place to support small producers because we really want all businesses in Scotland to be able to fully participate in this really exciting scheme.”

Want to hear more from The Scotsman's politics team? Check out the latest episode of our political podcast, The Steamie.