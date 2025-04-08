Deer to be culled on Scottish Highland estate under 'last resort' decision
Deer will be culled on a Highland estate following approval by the Scottish Government.
The board of natural heritage body NatureScot took the decision to impose a control scheme on the Loch Choire Estate in Sutherland after attempts to secure a voluntary agreement with its owners failed.
It is the first time a control scheme will have been used in Scotland under Section 8 of the Deer (Scotland) Act 1996.
NatureScot said without the scheme it could not be satisfied that effective deer management would be put in place to address risks of significant impact on peatlands, woodlands and other habitats.
This includes four Sites of Special Scientific Interest which wholly or partly fall on the estate’s land.
Robbie Kernahan, NatureScot’s director of the green economy, said: “Deer are an important part of our biodiversity, but in high numbers they can have a negative impact on woodlands, peatlands and other habitats.
“Sustainable deer management is vital if we are to bring populations in balance with the rest of nature and effectively tackle the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change.
“We will always favour a voluntary and collaborative approach to deer management, working in co-operation with partners towards this shared goal.
“However, we will use our intervention powers as a last resort in cases such as this, where despite significant efforts we have been unable to secure the required commitment and action through voluntary means.”
