Deer cull incentive scheme launched in Scotland to control numbers

NatureScot said it recognised 80 per cent of Scotland’s deer management is carried out by private landowners and individuals at their own expense.

Deer managers across Scotland will have access to £190,000 of public funds to support them in reducing deer numbers under two new projects.

NatureScot said it has launched two funded pilot schemes in response to the rise in deer numbers contributing to climate and nature emergencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Government body said it recognised that most of deer management in Scotland - 80 per cent - is carried out by private landowners and individuals at their own expense.

Blair Atholl Estate in Scotland is big on stalking | Katharine Hay

Deer populations have increased in number and spread in range over the past 50 years. While they are an important part of Scotland’s biodiversity, in high numbers their trampling and browsing - the nibbling of plants - has a negative impact on habitats, particularly woodlands.

NatureScot said expansion of woodland in Scotland is “vital to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss, but it is simply not possible to do this in the presence of high densities of deer.”

Deer can also cause damage to commercial forestry and agricultural crops and create an increased risk of road traffic collisions.

Applications for the funding have now opened and stretches across two incentive schemes - £95,000 for each.

One pilot covers an area of 959 km2 to the north of Glasgow and west of Stirling, where the focus will be on lowland and urban roe deer management, as well as expanding red deer populations.

The second scheme will cover an area 527km2 on the south-eastern side of Loch Ness in the Highlands where the focus will be on incentivising control of invasive non-native sika deer in important native woodlands as well as commercial forestry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government agency said the pilots will see qualified and eligible deer stalkers receive a payment for additional deer culled over and above the level currently controlled in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is estimated that an increase in the national cull of 25 per cent, or 50,000 deer each year across all species will be needed over several years to achieve the ambitious targets in the Scottish Biodiversity Strategy to halt biodiversity loss by 2030 and restore nature across Scotland by 2045.

Growing numbers of deer in the lowlands and the spread of sika were both identified as key priorities in the independent Deer Working Group’s 2020 report.

Meanwhile, the Cairngorms National Park Authority will be running a third scheme to incentivise a reduction in red deer hind numbers in the National Park.

The lessons learned will inform future schemes to support deer management in Scotland.

Agriculture minister Jim Fairlie said: “We know that Scotland is facing a nature loss crisis. Unsustainable deer numbers are exacerbating the problem as large populations continue to damage our plant life.

“Landowners have a significant role in helping us meet this challenge. These schemes will encourage responsible and sustainable wildlife management practices that align with our goals for both the climate and our natural environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donald Fraser, NatureScot’s head of Wildlife Management, said: “Globally and in Scotland, nature is in decline and we face a climate emergency. Greater urgency is required to meet the challenges of these twin crises and Scotland has ambitious targets to do so.

“Sustainable deer management is a vital part of this. We know, however, that 80 per cent of deer management is carried out by the private sector at a net cost to deer managers. These innovative pilot schemes will give extra support to those working hard on the ground to tackle high deer numbers in certain areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will help bring the number of deer in balance with the rest of nature so that our woodlands, forests, peatlands and other habitats can recover and thrive.”

In response to the announcement, the Scotland director for the British Association of Shooting and Conservation Peter Clark said: "BASC welcomes this pilot scheme, which our organisation has been advocating for many years, and we are prepared to assist in its implementation.

“Incentivisation is key to the process and while this is a step in the right direction, more Government financial support will be required to achieve effective deer population control.

“BASC has been clear that community-integrated deer management on publicly owned land must be part of the Government’s plans.