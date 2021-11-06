COP26: These incredible pictures show scenes in Glasgow as up to 100,000 people gather for climate change protest

Thousands of people are marching through the streets of Glasgow demanding action from world leaders in the fight against climate change.

By Beth Murray
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 3:06 pm

Activists gathered in Kelvingrove park from around 10am on Saturday with many singing and chanting in the pouring rain for hours.

Between 50,000 and 100,000 people are estimated to join in the protests with crowds descending on Glasgow Green at around 3pm.

Here is a selection of images from the protests so far.

1. Sauchiehall Street

Protesters marching down Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon.

Photo: JPIMedia

2. Humanity is failing

An activist with a sign which reads: "Humanity is failing."

Photo: JPIMedia

3. Crowds marching

Thousands of people joined the crowds marching through the city centre on Saturday.

Photo: JPIMedia

4. Only mushrooms will survive

An activists with a makeshift mushroom top on their head and a sign which reads: "With your blah blah blah only mushrooms will survive."

Photo: JPIMedia

