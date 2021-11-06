COP26: Thousands of protesters on move in Glasgow as activists shut key bridge

People gathered in the West End park from 10am, leaving many singing and chanting in the pouring rain for hours.

Trains into Glasgow were packed with activists despite the weather, with a strong police presence throughout the city ahead of the city’s second major day of action.

Climate scientist activists from the protest group Scientist Rebellion have chained themselves together across King George V Bridge, one of the key routes through the city centre, saying they will remain there until they are arrested.

Climate change protesters leave Kelvingrove Park for Glasgow City Centre. PIC: Lisa Ferguson.

Between 50,000 and 100,000 people are expected to gather in Glasgow today as part of a global day of action for climate justice.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged people to attend and exercise their right to peaceful protest.Millions more are due to take part in at least 20s other countries across the world as part of a mass mobilisation organised by the COP26 Coalition, a UK-based civil society partnership campaigning for climate justice.Demonstrations are also taking place simultaneously in at least 12 other cities across the UK.The Glasgow march is expected to arrive in Glasgow Green around 3pm.Indigenous communities, environmental charities, racial justice groups, youth strikers, landworkers, peasants, feminist movements, trade unions and faith from across the world have representatives taking part.Demands include ending extraction and use of fossil fuels, rejecting “false solutions” such as future technology designed to extract carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, climate justice and financial support for developing countries to cut emissions.Numerous side demonstrations are also being staged.

The protest will head to Glasgow Green, where a rally is due to start at 3PM. PIC: Lisa Ferguson.