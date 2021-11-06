COP26: Activists chain themselves together over key Glasgow bridge

Scientist Rebellion activists have occupied and blocked the King George V Bridge at the Broomielaw in Glasgow.

By Beth Murray
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 1:28 pm
Sharing an image of its activists protesting, Scientist Rebellion said on Twitter “COP26 is a cop out, climate revolution now.”

Police Scotland said the bridge was closed to both pedestrians and vehicles due to the protest, adding that officers are engaging with the activists at the scene.

This particular protest comes as thousands take to the Glasgow streets as the fight for action against climate change intensifies.

Today marks a global day of action for climate justice and between 50,000 and 100,000 people are expected to turn out and march for the cause.

Crowds were expected to assemble at midday at Kelvingrove Park before marching to Glasgow Green via the city centre for a rally at 3pm.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to attend and exercise their right to peaceful protest saying these events are a “powerful agent for change.”

COP26: Protesters block King George V Bridge in Glasgow amid climate strikes

