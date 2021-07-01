Speaking at the Austrian World Summit, Scotland’s First Minister said the talks in Glasgow in November should ensure the environmental crisis is tackled in a fair way.

Ms Sturgeon – on a panel alongside climate activist Greta Thunberg and UN Messenger of Peace Jane Goodall – also announced £100,000 of funding for the Global Climate Assembly that will make recommendations for discussions at the Cop26 summit.

The 26th United Nations Climate Change conference is to be held in Glasgow this year from October 31 to November 12.

At the virtual Austrian summit on Thursday, Scotland’s First Minister said: “The climate crisis – with its inter-related threats of climate change, nature loss and pollution – remains the single biggest challenge the world faces.

“Cop26 represents the world’s best chance – and possibly one of our last chances – to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

“One of the great injustices of the climate crisis is that the people and countries who are worst affected are usually those who have done least to cause it.

“At Glasgow, their needs must be recognised, and their voices must be heard. The Scottish Government is determined to help with that process.

“All of us – and governments in particular – now need to summon that same sense of urgency in tackling the climate crisis.

“If we do, Cop26 can become a global turning point – one which ensures that as we recover from the pandemic, we create a greener and fairer world.”

