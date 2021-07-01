COP26: Demand for 'deep clean' of Glasgow as union boss rails at 'hypocrisy' of city hosting summit

Gary Smith from the GMB union speaking during a debate at a Scottish Labour conference.

Concerns are mounting that the city will not look its best when COP26 is held this November, with Scottish Labour MSP Paul Sweeney calling for the Scottish Government to create a specialised fund to avoid embarrassment on the world stage.

He said a “deep clean” of the kind undertaken in preparation for the 2014 Commonwealth Games was needed, and cited budget cuts and and the pandemic as having had a major impact on the ability of the city’s cleansing department to cope.

His comments came after newly-elected general secretary of the GMB, Gary Smith said the “hypocrisy around the event coming to Glasgow is staggering.”

He added: Glasgow has suffered huge cuts to public spending, the streets are filthy, the infrastructure is crumbling, the public realm is in a terrible state of decay.

“We’ve got filthy streets and kids going to school hungry, and here we are welcoming the world to talk about this big new future. I am deeply uncomfortable with that. We don’t even have a publicly-owned, clean public transport system in Glasgow.”

Mr Smith suggested protest strike action during the summit was possible. “If our members say ‘enough is enough’ in the lead up to COP over cuts and over discrimination at work, this union will not be found wanting,” he said.

“The social and environmental issues in Glasgow would justify an industrial response.”

Mr Sweeney said the city had suffered a 15 per cent budget cut from the Scottish Government over the last decade. “With other spending being ring-fenced the council has had less discretion to fund other areas such as cleansing,” he added.

"That combined with the pandemic when services have been reduced has led to fly-tipping and an increase in rats. Having COP26 come to Glasgow is very welcome, but the city needs to prepare in the same way it did for the Commonwealth Games, including a deep clean, and so far there has been no sign of that.

"If the council cannot afford to do so, then the Scottish Government should look at special funding to ensure there is no embarrassment with leaders arrive.”

Similar concerns have also been raised by some councillors and Mr Smith’s union that the city is facing a “waste crisis” and is on the brink of a health and safety crisis.

However Stephen Egan, the council’s Head of Street Scene has said cleansing is being ramped up and the city will be in top shape for COP26 in four months time.

"The city will absolutely be presentable for COP26 and I'm sure that as a service, as a council and as a city that we're really excited that Glasgow will be in the environmental and climate spotlight,” he said.

Mr Smith’s remarks were also dismissed by the council, and a spokesman said: “This is a spectacularly facile understanding of COP and its importance to our communities, our city and the planet.

“We are the right host precisely because of the challenges we face as a post-industrial city, which are replicated across the world.”

