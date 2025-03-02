Community forest in Scottish Highlands faces closure threat to build super pylons

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A community forest in the Highlands could be forced to close during the construction of a super power line across the north as heavy traffic linked to the energy development is pushed through the woodland.

View from the Aigas Community Forest over Aigas Loch, near Beauly. The peace of the woodland is due to be rocked by construction traffic linked to the SSEN upgrade of a powerline between Beauly and the coast near Wick. | Contributed

The board of Aigas Community Forest near Beauly said it was “deeply concerned” about the impact of SSEN using its road system to access construction sites on the proposed new Spittal to Beauly line, which will cover around 100 miles between the coast near Wick and the Highland village.

SSEN said it could pursue a statutory Necessary Wayleave agreement to secure access to its sites close to the forest. The woodland was bought by the community in 2015 from the national forest estate and turned into a place of peace, nature and biodiversity.

David Garvie, chairman of Aigas Community Forest, said there could be “little option” other than to close the forest during the construction period, which is expected to span 40 weeks.

SSEN has proposed 118 vehicles, from lowloaders to cranes, would use the main forest road a week - or 24 vehicles a day - Mr Garvie said.

He added: “Aigas Community Forest is deeply concerned about the potential impacts of SSEN using our forest road system. This will almost certainly have a significant detrimental effect on the recreational users of the forest during the construction period. Currently SSEN are proposing 24 vehicles per day over a period of 40 weeks.

“During the period of construction, it will therefore be difficult to deliver the aims of the community forest.”

Mr Garvie stressed he wanted communications to stay open with SSEN to find the best solution, with hopes to secure a meeting with project bosses in the next couple of weeks.

He said SSEN was seeking an agreement that would allow them to start the work any time within the next five years, with the “uncertainty” on timelines making it difficult to further develop the forest and its recreational use.

The Spittal to Beauly overhead powerline is one of three being proposed by SSEN to upgrade the transmission system through the Highlands and distribute renewable energy, mainly generated offshore, to the National Grid. A fourth upgraded line will run from Aberdeenshire to Tayside.

Around £31 billion will be spent on the upgrades from next month to March 2031, with costs recouped from those sending power to the grid and the consumer.

SSEN said re-shaping the grid was critical for the delivery of UK and Scottish new zero targets, clean power and energy security.

But the scale and volume of the work coming at once has unsettled some communities on the route of the power lines amid a perception of “industrialisation” of the Highlands and Islands.

A spokesperson for SSEN Transmission said: “We are exploring the use of the road located in Aigas Forest for the construction of the proposed Spittal to Beauly overhead line, to allow for vehicle and equipment access to the construction area and for the future maintenance of the overhead line.

“Following a detailed assessment of several options, we have determined the road offers the best solution for vehicle and equipment access, limiting impact on the local road network.

“We have engaged with Aigas Community Forest Group in relation to this matter and it is our intention to seek a wayleave agreement for access to the road.