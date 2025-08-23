The impact of the wildfire is still be felt on the landmark.

A key route across Arthur’s Seat remains closed due to the heightened risk of rockfall to park users caused by this month’s wildfire.

The wildfire, which broke out on August 11 and took more than a week to fully extinguish, has led to safety concerns on the High Road, which remains closed to members of the public.

Firefighters at the scene of the Arthur's Seat blaze on Sunday (Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, a warning of a “very high risk” of wildfire has been issued for across Scotland.

Engineers are due on Arthur’s Seat on Monday for close inspection of the rock face above High Road, which is believed to have become increasingly unstable as a result of the huge gorse fire. No specific cause of the fire has been confirmed, although fire chiefs believe the blaze was caused by human behaviour.

High Road is the latest route across Arthur’s Seat to be restricted, with Duddingston Low Road shut to vehicles given the risk of rockfall from Samson’s Ribs and Radical Road remaining closed until early 2026.

A spokeswoman for Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said: “Following a fire in the vicinity of Arthur’s Seat, for their safety, we would continue to reiterate to visitors that they avoid the south side of Arthur’s Seat.

“Assessment of the rock slopes above the High Road is underway with specialist geotechnical engineers.

“Further closer inspections are scheduled next week if access and weather conditions allow us to do so, which will inform next steps. For health and safety, the High Road will remain closed to visitors, due to heightened risk of rockfall.

“This work is as a direct result of the wildfire and is additional to regularly planned inspections of rock slopes in Holyrood Park.”

Visitors are being urged not to leave rubbish anywhere in the park and avoid the use of naked flames.

Work has been recently carried out at Duddingston to ensure safe access to the pavement for park users. Duddingston Low Road is now accessible to pedestrians and dismounted cyclists. Cyclists must dismount and use the path whilst passing the barrier system situated along the length of Samson’s Ribs.

“The road remains closed to vehicles due to risk of rock fall while we explore options which may permit safe public access to the carriageway,” a spokeswoman added.

The fire service has issued this weekend’s wildfire warning amid what it said had been an “especially dry” summer. The public has been asked to avoid the use of naked flames outdoors, including campfires and barbecues, with the warning in place across the country until Monday.

A warning is further in place for central and eastern parts until Tuesday.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service group commander Mark Landels said: “This summer has been especially dry, and we are urging people to avoid using anything involving a naked flame outdoors.

“In dry conditions, even a small fire from a discarded cigarette or an unattended campfire has the potential to quickly grow out of control.” He said the vast majority of wildfires were started by human behaviour.

Scotland experienced what is believed to be the biggest wildfire incident in the country’s history last month. Two separate fires within a few miles of each other ripped through Dava Moor in Moray and near Carrbridge in the Highlands at the end of June.