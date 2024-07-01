A side of fibreglass with your oysters, madam? The unlikely contaminant found in your seafood

The study found fibreglass is breaking down

“Disturbing” levels of fibreglass particles have been found in mussels and oysters, sparking fears over the potential impact on human health.

Fibreglass – also known as glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) – is used extensively in boat manufacturing and repairs because of its durability and versatility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now, in the first study of its kind, academics at the universities of Brighton and Portsmouth have found that the material is breaking down and contaminating coastal waters, causing unexpected harm to marine creatures.

The research team discovered GRP particles in the soft tissues of oysters and mussels which were collected near an active boatyard in Chichester harbour, a popular sailing destination on the south coast of England.

They discovered up to 11,220 fibreglass particles per kilogram in oysters and 2,740 particles per kilogram in mussels.

The findings are “disturbing”, they say, with potential deadly implications for sea creatures and a possible risk to human health though the food chain.

Dr Corina Ciocan, principal lecturer in marine biology at the University of Brighton, said: “Our findings show a disturbing level of GRP contamination in marine life.

Oysters, mussels and other bivalves are stationary filter-feeders, making them highly susceptible to sucking up local contaminants in seawater

“This study is the first of its kind to document such extensive contamination in natural bivalve populations. It’s a stark reminder of the hidden dangers in our environment.”

Fibreglass, a hard-wearing material, has been widely used in boat-building since the 1960s. However, it is difficult to dispose of, often ending up dumped or improperly discarded.

This results in tiny glass particles entering the water, where they can be sucked up by sea creatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scientists have found fibreglass in the soft tissues of mussels and oysters, sparking fear over the effects of contamination on both sealife and human health

Bivalves such as oysters, mussels, scallops and clams are crucial to the health of marine ecosystems due to their ability to sift contaminants out of seawater, leaving it cleaner.

But their filter-feeding habits and stationary nature leave them highly susceptible to accumulating fibreglass particles, which can severely impact their health.

Ingestion can interfere with their digestive systems, leading to physiological stress and even death.

The pollution not only affects marine life, the scientists warn, but could also have significant implications for human health when the shellfish are eaten.

Professor Fay Couceiro, from the University of Portsmouth, said: “It’s a global issue, particularly for island nations with limited landfill space.

“Efforts are being made to find viable disposal solutions, but more needs to be done to prevent at-sea dumping and onshore burning.

“We’re just starting to understand the extent of fibreglass contamination. Our study is the first to show this level of contamination in natural bivalve populations.”

The consequences of fibreglass in the environment are not yet fully understood, but the team says the potential for widespread ecological impact is significant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say more research is needed to understand the potential transfer up the food chain and implications for people, but the study highlights the urgent need for better regulation and management of GRP disposal.

“We have to address this issue head-on to protect our marine ecosystems and ensure a healthier future for our oceans,” Professor Couceiro said.

In the meantime, the findings should serve as “a wake-up call” to the boating community and environmental regulators.