Woman in hospital in serious condition after being hit by Volkswagen Polo while walking

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Head of News

Comment
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 11:47 BST
The collision involved a grey Volkswagen Polo, with a 29-year-old woman taken to hospital

A pedestrian is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Greenock.

The 29-year-old woman was hit by a grey Volkswagen Polo on Wellington Street in the early hours on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A 29-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after the collisionA 29-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after the collision
A 29-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after the collision | John Devlin

Police were called to the scene about 12.50am. The woman was taken by ambulance to hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

Officers closed the road to carry out investigations, with the route reopened around 6am.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I’d ask anyone who saw what happened or has any information to come forward.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to any drivers who were in the area around the time and may have dashcam footage which has captured something of significance.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 0203 of February 23.

Related topics:HospitalPoliceInvestigationsDrivers
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice