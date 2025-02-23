Woman in hospital in serious condition after being hit by Volkswagen Polo while walking
A pedestrian is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Greenock.
The 29-year-old woman was hit by a grey Volkswagen Polo on Wellington Street in the early hours on Sunday.
Police were called to the scene about 12.50am. The woman was taken by ambulance to hospital where she remains in a serious condition.
Officers closed the road to carry out investigations, with the route reopened around 6am.
Sergeant Chris Hoggans said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I’d ask anyone who saw what happened or has any information to come forward.
“I’m particularly keen to speak to any drivers who were in the area around the time and may have dashcam footage which has captured something of significance.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 0203 of February 23.
