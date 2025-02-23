Woman in hospital in serious condition after being hit by Volkswagen Polo while walking

The collision involved a grey Volkswagen Polo, with a 29-year-old woman taken to hospital

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pedestrian is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Greenock.

The 29-year-old woman was hit by a grey Volkswagen Polo on Wellington Street in the early hours on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 29-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after the collision | John Devlin

Police were called to the scene about 12.50am. The woman was taken by ambulance to hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

Officers closed the road to carry out investigations, with the route reopened around 6am.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I’d ask anyone who saw what happened or has any information to come forward.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to any drivers who were in the area around the time and may have dashcam footage which has captured something of significance.”