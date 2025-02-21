Lorry overturns on major Scottish motorway in high winds

Published 21st Feb 2025, 15:50 BST
The lorry has overturned in high winds, with more weather warnings in place for the weekend

A lorry has overturned in high winds on part of the M74 in South Lanarkshire.

The lorry was reported on its side around 11.30am on Friday.

Part of the M74 was closed after a lorry overturnedPart of the M74 was closed after a lorry overturned
A post by Traffic Scotland said: “Reports of an overturned HGV on the carriageway road. Users are advised to approach with caution and expect longer journey times.”

The road was closed from just before 12.30pm to allow for recovery of the lorry, but has since been reopened.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area while the closure was in place, with traffic diverted off the M74 at Junction 11 .

The incident comes with weather warnings having been issued across all four nations of the UK, as heavy rain and strong winds are set to cause disruption this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind and rain in parts of Scotland between Friday and Sunday.

Police Scotland said ferry services from Dumfries and Galloway to Northern Ireland had been cancelled due to stormy weather warnings.

