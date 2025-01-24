Boy, 16, arrested outside mosque charged with terrorism offences

Youth expected to appear in court on Monday

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-year-old boy arrested outside a mosque in Greenock has been charged with terrorism offences.

Police arrested the youth outside Inverclyde Islamic Centre in Laird Street under the Terrorism Act on Thursday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second 16-year-old boy was also arrested later the same day “in the Greenock area” under the Act.

The Inverclyde Islamic Centre, Greenock, where the youth was apprehended | Google Maps

Police Scotland have said the first youth has now been charged with terrorism offences.

He is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday January 27.