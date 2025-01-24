Boy, 16, arrested outside mosque charged with terrorism offences

By Paul Cargill
Published 24th Jan 2025, 19:55 BST
Youth expected to appear in court on Monday

A 16-year-old boy arrested outside a mosque in Greenock has been charged with terrorism offences.

Police arrested the youth outside Inverclyde Islamic Centre in Laird Street under the Terrorism Act on Thursday morning.

A second 16-year-old boy was also arrested later the same day “in the Greenock area” under the Act.

The Inverclyde Islamic Centre, Greenock, where the youth was apprehendedThe Inverclyde Islamic Centre, Greenock, where the youth was apprehended
The Inverclyde Islamic Centre, Greenock, where the youth was apprehended | Google Maps

Police Scotland have said the first youth has now been charged with terrorism offences.

He is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday January 27.

Officers have said there is no risk to the public.

