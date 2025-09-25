Edinburgh walker Ian Currie missing for eight days near Glenfinnan area and Cape Wrath Trail traced by police

By Lucinda Cameron
Comment
Published 25th Sep 2025, 08:20 BST
Ian Currie, from Edinburgh, had been missing for eight days, but has been traced.

A walker has been found eight days after going missing in the Highlands.

Ian Currie, 76, from Edinburgh, had last been seen in the Glenfinnan area on Tuesday, September 16 as he set off to walk the Cape Wrath Trail.

Ian Currie, 76, from Edinburgh, is a keen and experienced walker. He set off from Glenfinnan on Tuesday morning to walk the Cape Wrath Trail.placeholder image
Ian Currie, 76, from Edinburgh, is a keen and experienced walker. He set off from Glenfinnan on Tuesday morning to walk the Cape Wrath Trail. | Police Scotland

He was due to reach Inverie Bunkhouse on Thursday evening, but did not arrive and was reported missing to police that evening.

A major search was launched in the Lochaber area, with police, mountain rescue teams, search and rescue dogs and the HM Coastguard helicopter among those involved.

Police confirmed on Wednesday evening that Mr Currie had been found.

Police have released this CCTV of the last known sighting of an elderly man who has been missing for five days from Britain's toughest walking trail.placeholder image
Police have released this CCTV of the last known sighting of an elderly man who has been missing for five days from Britain's toughest walking trail. | Police Scotland/SWNS

Police thanked those who shared the appeal for information about Mr Currie.

The Cape Wrath Trail is a long distance walk stretching over about 200 miles from Fort William to the northwesternmost point of mainland Britain.

