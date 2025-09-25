Edinburgh walker Ian Currie missing for eight days near Glenfinnan area and Cape Wrath Trail traced by police
A walker has been found eight days after going missing in the Highlands.
Ian Currie, 76, from Edinburgh, had last been seen in the Glenfinnan area on Tuesday, September 16 as he set off to walk the Cape Wrath Trail.
He was due to reach Inverie Bunkhouse on Thursday evening, but did not arrive and was reported missing to police that evening.
A major search was launched in the Lochaber area, with police, mountain rescue teams, search and rescue dogs and the HM Coastguard helicopter among those involved.
Police confirmed on Wednesday evening that Mr Currie had been found.
Police thanked those who shared the appeal for information about Mr Currie.
The Cape Wrath Trail is a long distance walk stretching over about 200 miles from Fort William to the northwesternmost point of mainland Britain.
