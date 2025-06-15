Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Library of Scotland is planning a major transformation of its George IV Bridge building to "open it up" to the public - and host large-scale events including weddings.

Amina Shah, chief executive of NLS, said the venue’s directors were looking to emulate the likes of the New York Public Library, which plays a starring role in the Sex and the City film as a possible wedding location.

She said initial work on the project, which would see the creation of a new, flexible space that could host bigger events, would be outlined in the library’s new five-year strategic plan, due to be unveiled in September.

The National Library of Scotland building on George IV Bridge was opened in 1956. | NLS

It is expected a capital appeal would be launched to fund the project, with plans to carry out the upgrade in “stages”. The venue overhaul would involve changes to the architecture to create more natural light.

Ms Shah said of the New York Public Library example: “There, they do weddings and they do events. They have a brilliant event space.

“Currently, our event space isn't really of that size. It's great, we've got a brilliant event program, but we just feel that with a much more flexible, opened-up space, we could offer so much more for the people of Scotland.”

The planned overhaul comes as the national library, formed by an Act of Parliament in 1925, marks its centenary year with a new exhibition launching next week dedicated to the importance of libraries. Dear Library will feature the favourite books of celebrities, including Ian Rankin, Pat Nevin and Val McDermid.

Ms Shah said the library was looking at monetising its services by charging overseas users for its digital archive and expanding a pilot project underway with VisitScotland where US tourists pay for exclusive tours of its Gaelic collections.

She said major changes needed to be made to the building, which was finished and officially opened in 1956.

Amina Shah is national librarian and chief executive of the National Library of Scotland. | NLS

“When you walk past it, it's austere,” she said. “It's a listed building, so it's difficult, but we need to let light in.”

Ms Shah referenced a motto used by Fife-born industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who donated millions to establish free public libraries around the world.

She said: “[Andrew] Carnegie said ‘let there be light’. There is this whole idea about libraries and light, but actually our building looks closed from the outside. We want to open it up.