Man dead and girl, 8, in hospital after massive flat blaze destroys top floor and roof

A man has died and an eight-year-old girl has been injured in a major flat blaze in Perth.

Around 40 residents were evacuated due to the massive fire. | John Devlin/The Scotsman

The fire broke out in the top floor of the building on the corner of Scott Street and South Street about 1.50am.

One firefighter was injured by falling masonry.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. The eight-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man have been taken to hospital.

The building that caught ablaze in Perth. | Google Maps

A dozen fire engines were sent to the blaze, as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) worked through the night.

Police Scotland had previously urged people to avoid the area as they closed Scott Street, South Street and Canal Street.

First Minister John Swinney, the MSP for Perthshire North, wrote on social media: “Terribly sorry to hear of the death of a man in the fire in Scott Street, Perth and I express my sympathy to his family.

“Concerned also for the condition of those who are receiving hospital treatment. This is a major incident and I am thankful to the emergency services.”

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and Kinross-shire, added: “Hearing reports of a terrible fire in Scott Street in Perth overnight. Hope everyone is safe.”

Twelve fire crews had worked throughout the night to contain the blaze.

The roof and top floor of the flat block has been completely destroyed in the fire. The building houses the Royal Bar on the ground floor.

Two fire engines as well as a height vehicle remained at the scene on Saturday night to dampen down hot spots.

Chief Supt Nicola Russell said inquiries remained at an early stage. Temporary airspace restrictions, including a ban on drones, is in place in the area until 1pm on Wednesday.

"You must check if it is legal to fly in your area,” Chief Supt Russell said. “Drone users are responsible. It is a criminal offence to fly in restricted airspace.

"A police cordon remains in place and members of the public are asked to avoid the area."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.47am on Saturday, June 14 to reports of a dwelling fire at Scott Street, Perth.

“Operations Control initially mobilised three appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found the roof well alight on the top-floor of a four-storey residential building.

“A further nine appliances were requested to support the incident and, at its height, a total of 12 appliances were in attendance dealing with structural collapses.