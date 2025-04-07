Seven people taken to hospital as homes evacuated due to major late-night fire

By Laura Paterson
Comment
Published 7th Apr 2025, 12:58 BST
Seven people were taken to hospital after the Paisley residential fire

Seven people have been taken to hospital and eight homes evacuated after a fire at a property in Paisley.

The emergency services were called to the blaze on Barterholm Road about 11pm on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Seven people have been taken to hospital following the blazeSeven people have been taken to hospital following the blaze
Seven people have been taken to hospital following the blaze | Johnston Press

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent seven ambulances, three special operations response teams, two paramedic response cars, a critical care care paramedic and a trauma team.

They said seven patients were taken to hospital and two were treated at the scene.

Barterholm Road in Paisley, Renfrewshire, where the fire took placeBarterholm Road in Paisley, Renfrewshire, where the fire took place
Barterholm Road in Paisley, Renfrewshire, where the fire took place | Google Maps

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.57pm on April 6 to attend an incident on Barterholm Road, Paisley. Seven ambulances, three special operations response teams (SORT), two paramedic response cars, a critical care paramedic and a trauma team were dispatched to the scene.

“Three patients were transported to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, two patients were transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and two patients were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital.”

Police said inquiries into the fire are ongoing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11pm on Sunday, April 6 we received a report of a fire at a property on Barterholm Road, Paisley. Emergency services attended, and seven people were taken to hospital.

“Eight properties have been evacuated as a precaution, and alternative accommodation has been arranged. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.

Related topics:FirePeopleEmergency servicesHospitalPropertyPatientsPolice
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice