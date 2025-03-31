Men hunted by police after 'acting suspiciously' at children's play park on Mother's Day

The men are being hunted after being confronted at a children’s play park in Paisley

Police are hunting for two men who were seen “acting suspiciously” in a play park on Mother’s Day in Paisley.

A report was received by police over the behaviour of the two men in Barshaw Park on Glasgow Road around 4.45pm on Sunday.

The two men were confronted at a play park in Paisley | PA

The men were allegedly confronted by parents over claims they were filming and taking pictures of children as young as four at the play park.

One parent claimed the men were seen filming a young boy and when confronted said it was for a video on social media, according to the Daily Record.

“I felt so uncomfortable,” the parent said. “We started to feel awful that we hadn’t done more.”

The first man was described as Asian, in his mid-30s, with a slim build and a long black beard. Police said the man had been wearing a black turban, cream jumper, black body warmer and was carrying a yellow rucksack at the time of the incident.

The second man is also described as Asian, and in his mid-20s with a short dark beard and slim build. He was wearing a baseball cap, black jumper and black trousers.

Detective inspector David Hardie said: “We are looking to speak to anyone that may know these men and can help to identify them. Enquiries are ongoing and additional patrols will be in the area.