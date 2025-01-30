'Completely unacceptable': Hundreds of Scottish ambulance staff assaulted as attacks soar by 44%

Ambulance staff say they have been kicked, punched and spat at while at work.

Attacks against Scottish paramedics have soared over the past two years, with figures revealing workers are being subjected to “completely unacceptable” assaults at work on a “daily basis”.

Assaults against Scottish Ambulance Service staff have now reached a five-year high, with figures showing more than 1,800 members of staff have been physically or verbally assaulted while on duty since 2019. The incidents include sexual assaults and attacks with weapons.

In 2022, the ambulance service recorded 277 incidents of physical and verbal abuse, soaring to 376 last year - a rise of 44 per cent. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, the ambulance service recorded 261 incidents of abuse.

The figures obtained through a Freedom of Information request show 1,842 members of staff were abused overall between 2019 and 2024.

This includes 1,032 physical assaults, including being spat at, punched, kicked, sexual assaults and serious attacks involving weapons, and 810 verbal abuse incidents.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “Our staff are having to deal with incidents nearly every single day, which is completely unacceptable. They have the right to carry out their work helping patients and saving lives without fear of assault or abuse.

“We also strongly condemn the abuse our hard-working call handlers face on a daily basis. We understand calling 999 can be a stressful time during emergencies, but abusing our staff will not be tolerated and we will continue to work with Police Scotland to take action against those who do assault or abuse our hard-working staff.”

The highest number of assaults was recorded in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with 514 incidents since 2020, followed by Lothian on 354 and Lanarkshire on 225.

There were also 127 in the Highlands over the past five years, 108 in Ayrshire and Arran, 104 in Grampian, 93 in Fife, 85 in both Tayside and Forth Valley, 37 in Dumfries and Galloway, 26 in the Borders and seven in Orkney.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, the Scottish Conservatives’ health spokesman, said: “There must be a zero-tolerance approach towards those who think this is ever acceptable, which is why we’ve repeatedly called for tougher punishments against those who attack emergency service workers.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP | The Scotsman

“Our ambulance crews are already beyond breaking point without fearing they will be subjected to physical or verbal abuse at their work. SNP ministers have been asleep at the wheel and left ambulance workers at the mercy of being attacked.

“They must finally act and ensure resources are in place to protect those on the frontline who are already under huge pressure.”

Scottish Labour’s deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “The SNP must ensure that all NHS staff feel safe at work and can concentrate on saving lives, not defending their own.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton added: “These figures show that a rising number of staff are being confronted by people who are behaving in a despicable fashion.

“Scottish Lib Dems would work with nursing bodies and health boards to understand what staff need to feel safe at work and ensure that swift and thorough punishments are applied to those who behave so abhorrently.”

Patrick Mallon, solicitor at Legal Expert, said: “These figures are extremely concerning. Nobody should have to feel threatened at work, especially hard-working, vital NHS staff.

“Something must be done to tackle abuse towards NHS staff who, for the majority, are just trying to do their jobs.”