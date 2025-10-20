The man has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A driver has been arrested after a one-car crash on the A9 in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to an early morning crash at Cuthill around 6.40am on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have now said the male driver of the car has now been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

Emergency services attended the scene on Monday morning. | Adobe

Driver taken to hospital after Highland crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40am on Monday, October 20, we received a report of a one vehicle crash on the A9 at Cuthill near Dornoch.

“The male driver was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and taken to hospital to be checked over.”