Scottish Highlands crash: Man arrested after one-car A9 crash on NC500 road
A driver has been arrested after a one-car crash on the A9 in the Highlands.
Emergency services were called to an early morning crash at Cuthill around 6.40am on Monday.
The road, which is on the North Coast 500, was blocked in both directions but has since reopened.
Police have now said the male driver of the car has now been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.
Driver taken to hospital after Highland crash
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40am on Monday, October 20, we received a report of a one vehicle crash on the A9 at Cuthill near Dornoch.
“The male driver was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and taken to hospital to be checked over.”
