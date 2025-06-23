Renfrew Bridge reopens after bomb squad determines 'suspicious item' not explosive
The Renfrew Bridge has reopened after a suspicious item was found at a nearby building site on Monday morning.
A police bomb squad had been sent to the scene. Drivers and pedestrians were asked to find alternative routes following the discovery. It was later established the item was not an explosive.
Officers said at the time that a “possible ordnance device” was discovered at a building site nearby around 10am on Monday, June 23.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Renfrew Bridge is closed after a possible ordnance device was found around 10am this morning on a building site nearby.
“Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been contacted. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to find alternative routes.”
The bridge reopened about 12:40pm. The Renfrew Bridge, connecting Meadowside Street in Renfrew and Dock Street in Yoker, officially opened on May 9.
